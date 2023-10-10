HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the Glen Allen area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Brookwood Glen Drive at around 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.