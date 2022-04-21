HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital but expected to survive after a shooting Thursday just a few blocks from Gate 10 of the Richmond Raceway.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Engleside Circle around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was administered a tourniquet at the scene and taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a criminal investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.