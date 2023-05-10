HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured after being shot at by an unidentified suspect on Interstate 95 in Henrico County on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on May 10, state troopers were called to 1099 Air Park Road in Ashland for a reported shooting.

According to police, a 2013 Nissan had been traveling northbound on I-95 near the I-295 exit in Henrico County when an unknown vehicle approached the Nissan from behind. The driver of the suspect vehicle then began shooting while continuing on the interstate.

The driver of the Nissan — a 38-year-old man from Richmond — was shot in his arm but was able to continue driving until he reached Air Park Road where he called the police.

According to police, the man was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the agency at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.