HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting overnight in Henrico County, authorities said.

According to a Henrico Police tweet, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the area of 5202 Eanes Lane.

HPD cleared the scene and said one male was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit tips on http://p3tips.com.