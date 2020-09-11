Man injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man was injured in a shooting in Henrico County Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Shellfish Court. There, police found a man suffering from a injuries.

No suspect information was made available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 780-1000.

