HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot near Highland Springs Elementary School.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Pleasant Street — less than a block from the elementary school — at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 after several people in the area called 911 to report a “firearm violation.”

At the scene, officers found Trevell Hosea Archer, 37, of Henrico. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating Archer’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Egan of Henrico Police at 804-501-4878.