HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after an incident in Henrico County that police are investigating as a homicide.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the incident took place on the 5700 block of Crenshaw Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting and found an adult male victim.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.