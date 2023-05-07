HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a driver who left the scene of the crash.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers and fire units responded to the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Santa Rosa Road in the Tuckahoe area at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 for a report of a man who had been struck by a driver.

The man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a possible suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed this hit-and-run or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.