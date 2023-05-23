HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in a neighborhood bordering Henrico High School in central Henrico County.

According to a tweet thread from the Henrico County Police Division, officers responded to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court just after 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone who was in the area just before 2 p.m. and may have seen or heard any suspicious activity is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.