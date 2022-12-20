HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of an early-morning shooting in eastern Henrico County has died and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street at around 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a report of shooting.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a man and a woman, both of whom were taken to a hospital for treatment. The man, identified as 39-year-old Jamey Ramon Kidd, later died at the hospital.

The women, identified as 29-year-old Jamika Michele Whitehurst, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released from the hospital and charged with one count of second-degree murder, she is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Rosser of Henrico Police at 804-501-5247.