HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — During the first-day trial on Tuesday, Jeffrey Adam Lankford pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with a 2022 car crash that left a Henrico County Police officer dead.

Officer Trey Sutton was killed in the incident which occurred only a short time after he had graduated from the police academy and three months before he was set to marry Zoe Pierson.

Lankford — who was 18 at the time — was driving a truck when he ran a red light at high speeds and struck a Henrico Police cruiser. Sutton died the next day.

During the first day of a scheduled two-day trial, Lankford pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He will serve two years with one year and 10 months suspended, serving the last two months on house arrest rather than in jail. The prosecution dropped a charge of reckless driving.

As part of the plea agreement, Lankford must complete 200 hours of community service, and his driver’s license will be suspended for one year.

