HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man convicted of murdering a 16-year-old girl during a shooting at the White Oak Village shopping center in 2021 has been sentenced in Henrico Circuit Court.
Jihad Arlik Ruffin was 18 years old when he was among three people charged in connection to the incident. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Ruffin was found guilty of all three felony charges:
- Murder: Non-capital felony
- Maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied building
- Using a firearm in the commission of a felony
According to online court records, Ruffin was sentenced to 43 years in prison with 15 years suspended on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
The shooting began shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, when officers with the Henrico County Police Division were called to the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue.
Upon their arrival, officers found “a chaotic scene” at the NOLA by Nisha store, in which a 16-year-old girl — identified by her aunt as Jamirah — died from her injuries. Another male victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as well.
Two other suspects, in addition to Ruffin, were charged in connection with the shooting:
- One juvenile male was charged with shooting into an occupied building, felony murder, possession of a firearm while under the age of 18 and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Trevon Chappell, 18, has the same charges as Ruffin with a jury trial scheduled to begin on April 23, 2024.