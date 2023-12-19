HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man convicted of murdering a 16-year-old girl during a shooting at the White Oak Village shopping center in 2021 has been sentenced in Henrico Circuit Court.

Jihad Arlik Ruffin was 18 years old when he was among three people charged in connection to the incident. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Ruffin was found guilty of all three felony charges:

Murder: Non-capital felony

Maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied building

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

According to online court records, Ruffin was sentenced to 43 years in prison with 15 years suspended on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

The shooting began shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, when officers with the Henrico County Police Division were called to the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers found “a chaotic scene” at the NOLA by Nisha store, in which a 16-year-old girl — identified by her aunt as Jamirah — died from her injuries. Another male victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as well.

Two other suspects, in addition to Ruffin, were charged in connection with the shooting: