RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection to three armed robberies that took place in Eastern Henrico County in January and February of 2022.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, 21-year-old Jaquan Rakim Roberts went into Darbytown Mini Mart at 1581 Darbytown Road wearing a ski mask, took out two semi-automatic pistols and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. The cashier handed Roberts two boxes of Black and Mild cigars and around $1,800 in cash.

Around two months later, on Feb. 28, 2022, Roberts drove to the same store to commit another robbery while the same cashier was working. This time, when he walked in wearing a ski mask and took out a pistol demanding money, the cashier gave him bills with a law enforcement tracker.

Roberts then got back in his car and drove to Jack’s Place at 1881 Darbytown Road. There, he took out two pistols and demanded cash. When the register wouldn’t open, the cashier gave him $40 of his own money.

Using the tracker, police were able to find Robert and search his car as well as several residences associated with him. While searching the residences, officers found a loaded semiautomatic pistol, ski masks and a jacket similar to the one that was worn during the first robbery. In his car, police found two loaded semi-automatic pistols.