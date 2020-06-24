Man sentenced to 16 years for traveling to Henrico to sexually abuse children

Former bus driver sentenced for traveling to Virginia to sexually abuse minors. (Photo: Vinelink)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former school bus driver is facing 16 years in prison for traveling from Tennessee to Henrico County to meet up with minors and sexually abuse them.

73-year-old Thomas Monti used the name “Master Thorn” to reach out to an undercover FBI agent posing as an adult with access to minor children.

According to court documents, Monti said he was interested in engaging in sexual acts with children to include graphic and violent sadomasochistic conduct.

The Department of Justice said the chats between Monti and the undercover FBI agent lasted for two months. Monti then traveled 10-hours from Tennessee to Henrico County to meet up with the purported woman and children. Authorities said Monti’s intention was to live with the woman and children ” in order to engage in various forms of sexual abuse.”

When Monti arrived in Henrico County on October 3, 2019, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force arrested him. At the time of his arrest, Monti had handcuffs, plastic ties, chains, metal skewers, ball gags, various sex toys, and candy in his car.

Monti is being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail.