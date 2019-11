HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is injured following a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex.

At 5:09 p.m. police were called to the Henrico Arms Apartments on Henrico Arms Place, near Darbytown Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico County Police.