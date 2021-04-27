Man shot in the chest outside of business in Sandston

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suffered serious injuries after being shot outside of Bunge oils in Sandston on Tuesday afternoon.

The Henrico County Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Mary Street at 2:19 p.m. after calls about a shooting in a parking lot.

According to police, one man was shot in the chest and is now being treated at the hospital. He is in a critical but stable condition.

A suspect has not been brought into custody yet but HCPD says this is not an active shooter type situation. Officers are working with the business to make sure employees can come and go safely.

It is not known at this time if the victim is an employee of Bunge Oils.

