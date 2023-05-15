HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was shot and killed on the evening of Friday, May 12 in eastern Henrico County has been identified by police.

The Henrico County Police Division has identified the victim as 27-year-old Cezar Amir Williams, of Henrico County.

At around 11:09 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officers responded to the 1600 block of Azrock Court in the Montrose area of Henrico for a report of a firearm violation.

When they got there, officers found Williams on the ground in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates that there may have been an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting took place, according to police. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.