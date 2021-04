HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after being shot in Henrico Sunday morning.

Henrico Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near the 300 block of Newbridge Road

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 300 Block NEWBRIDGE RD. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 11, 2021

According to police, when officers arrived, they found one adult man hurt. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.