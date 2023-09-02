HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have launched an investigation after officers found a man shot in the West Broad Village area.

Just after 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Henrico Police and Fire responded to a shooting that was reported near the 11100 block of W. Broad St.

Police said an “adult male victim” was located and taken to an area hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.