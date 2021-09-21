Man shot on Engleside Drive in Henrico County expected to survive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block Engleside Drive at 4:09 a.m. for a shooting. On the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing, but uncooperative, HPD told 8News.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henrico Police or Crime Stoppers.