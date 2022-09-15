HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico Police wants your help in figuring out who swiped a work truck from someone who stepped away from it briefly earlier this month.

Police gave 8News surveillance video clearly showing the suspect in a sweatshirt taken from the stolen work truck.

The man stole a work truck, then drove it to the GRTC Bus Depot in Richmond, hit another vehicle with it and left the scene.

In the surveillance video, he walks up to the depot, seems to talk to someone at the entrance, walks into the building for a brief moment and then ends up quickly walking out.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the stolen truck and an individual believed to be the suspect were spotted at the GRTC Depot on Belt Boulevard in Richmond. While at this location, the suspect reportedly hit another vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect then provided false information to the business and left the area before any officers arrived on the scene, according to police. (Photo: Henrico County Police Department)

Officers learned the suspect jumped in a work truck that someone else had stepped away from on Willow Lawn Drive.

Police said they are not sure which way he drove afterward, but they know he ended up with it at the GRTC Depot.

That’s when he reportedly hit a vehicle with it in the bus depot parking lot. Police said he gave false information to the depot and left before officers got to the scene.

The suspect is described by police as a tall and thin Black male. He was last seen in a white Ford Ranger pickup labeled “Williams Lawn Care” with the license plate “UBU9635”.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248.