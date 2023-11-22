HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently searching for a suspect accused of robbery and abduction who may be armed with a firearm.
Deion Landon Daniel, 31, is wanted for robbery, abduction and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Henrico Police Criminal Intelligence Unit issued the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
According to police, Daniel is a 6-foot-2-inch tall Black man, who weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective C. Hernandez with the Henrico County Police Division’s robbery unit at 804-501-5000.