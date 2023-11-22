HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently searching for a suspect accused of robbery and abduction who may be armed with a firearm.

Deion Landon Daniel, 31, is wanted for robbery, abduction and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Henrico Police Criminal Intelligence Unit issued the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to police, Daniel is a 6-foot-2-inch tall Black man, who weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deion Landon Daniel is wanted for robbery, abduction and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective C. Hernandez with the Henrico County Police Division’s robbery unit at 804-501-5000.