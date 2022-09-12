HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old on Hope Road in the Glen Allen area.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1600 block of Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. When they got there, they found 23-year-old Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr. with apparent gunshot wounds.

1600 Hope Road

Photo: Henrico Police

Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now looking for 27-year-old Kelvin K. Johnson of Henrico in connection to this case. Johnson stands about 6’1″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a tear drop and the phrases “Live 2 Die,” “Tricia” and “Kay Kay.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Johnson or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.