Manassas man killed after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on I-64 in Henrico County on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Fernando A. Leon Guerrero of Manassas was traveling eastbound as a passenger in a Toyota sedan. The sedan broke down on I-64 and Guerrero got out to help push the sedan out of the travel lanes.

Guerrero was standing in the right lane when he was fatally struck by a Kenworth tractor-trailer. Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 9:47 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and his female passenger remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said they were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

The driver of the Toyota didn’t report any injures.

The investigation is ongoing.