HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — You’re invited to come out to the Winter 2024 Career and Resource Fair, organized by Virginia Career Works- Capital Region.

This event will be held at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center — at 1440 N Laburnum Avenue — on Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with over 50 employers and resource providers on site.

“The Winter 2024 Career & Resource Fair is focused on providing a platform for job seekers to meet face-to-face with potential employers, learn about their company culture, and explore available job opportunities,” said a Virginia Career Works spokesperson.

In addition, this job fair will offer resources, educational programs, workshops and networking opportunities for those seeking a professional change.

Visitors will be able to speak with multiple industries, community resource providers, mock interviewers and resume reviewers.