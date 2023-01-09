HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three more holidays will be added to the Henrico County School calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

The newly modified calendar will now include the following days off:

Monday, Feb. 20 – Schools and offices closed using banked inclement weather time

– Schools and offices closed using banked inclement weather time Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Special election (student holiday and staff professional learning day)

– Special election (student holiday and staff professional learning day) Friday, May 26 – Schools and offices closed using banked inclement weather time

Each year, the Henrico school division banks time that can be used to compensate for inclement weather or other emergencies. If that extra banked time is not used, it can create additional days off in the calendar while still meeting Virginia’s required 990-instructional hour minimum, according to Henrico Schools.

