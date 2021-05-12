Medical examiner determines cause of death for At’Taysiyah Dye

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At’Taysiyah Dye, a 23-year-old woman from Henrico County, was missing for a month before she was found dead in her car earlier this year. Now the medical examiner’s office says her death was accidental.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was combined cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Dye went missing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Henrico Police alerted the public that month. She was found in her car on Feb. 25 in Richmond off of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

When 8News spoke with her mother in January she suspected that something had happened after Dye went to dinner with a man at a Japanese restaurant on Hull Street Road, the night she disappeared. Her mom also raised concerns that Dye was diabetic and needed insulin.