HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Concerned about the potential health risks associated with PFAS or ETO? Local residents can attend an open house meeting to provide information about these substances.

The meeting will discuss PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — which are a class of long-lasting synthetic chemicals used across the globe in many products, including shampoo, paints, fast food packaging and more, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The meeting will also discuss ETO — ethylene oxide — defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as a colorless gas used to make other chemicals that are used in making a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents and adhesives.

The meeting will take place in Varina Area Library located at 1875 New Market Road in Henrico at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 23.

The meeting will be held with officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Health, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and Henrico County.