MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A memorial service was held for fallen Henrico County police officer Trey M. Sutton at the Victory Tabernacle Church in Midlothian.
The services were open to the public, with those unable to attend the church viewing remotely from Clover Hill High School or from home.
He will be interred at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell.
Officer Sutton, 24, lost his life in a tragic car accident while on duty on March 30, which left one other officer and a man in custody fighting for their lives.
A vigil was held Monday, April 4, at the Henrico Police Memorial where dozens of police officers, members of the community and religious leaders joined Sutton’s family to pay their respects.
On Tuesday, Governor Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of Sutton.
