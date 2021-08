RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is emphasizing the importance of mental health by holding a mental health and development job fair this afternoon.

The fair is centered around jobs that are geared towards improving the county’s well-being.

It will happen at the main office of Mental Health and Developmental Services (10299 Woodman Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060) and will run from 3-7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.