Micky Ogburn steps down from chair position on Henrico School Board

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced on Thursday that Michelle “Micky” Ogburn has stepped down from her position as School Board Chair.

While the school board works to elect a new chair, Marcie Shea will serve as active chair until an election can be held on April 22.

An announcement from Henrico schools stated that Ogburn officially resigned from the leadership position at noon.

According to Shea, Ogburn will continue to represent the Three Chopt District on the school board.

The Henrico NAACP released a statement on Wednesday that called for the immediate removal of Micky Ogubrn as Chair of the Henrico County Public Schools School Board.

They organization released the following statement:

“The Henrico NAACP urges the immediate removal of Micky Ogburn from her position as Board Chair of HCPS, and permanent disbarment from serving in a board leadership position again in the future.

After observing Micky Ogburn’s years-long pattern of racial insensitivity, the Henrico NAACP has lost confidence in her ability to lead our county’s growing and diverse school district.

Her actions do not reflect the values that HCPS claims to purport, and are in direct conflict with the educational needs of African-American students in Henrico.”

In March, Ogburn shared a controversial Facebook post with a picture of the Grinch giving the middle finger. This picture was accompanied by a poem criticizing people for “canceling” Dr. Seuss’s books.

Ogburn issued a public apology at a School Board meeting saying she didn’t fully read the post before she shared it. Ogburn said after she read the post in its entirety, she deleted it immediately.

When asked about the NAACP’s statement Ogburn said in her more than 20 years of teaching she has “always worked for the equity of all children and families.” Ogburn added she was open to having a discussion with the group before their statement, and she’d still welcome one.

“I understand that my mistake for reposting something I had not completely read was painful. If I had read and seen the entire post and attached photo, I would have never reposted it because it does not reflect who I am, what I believe in, or my work as an educator,” Ogburn said in an email. “It was a mistake for which, from the onset, I have taken full responsibility, have been responsive to all who have contacted me, and have apologized as best as I can. “

Monica Hutchinson, second vice president of the Henrico NAACP, said that it shouldn’t have taken Ogburn another incident to have a conversation with the local NAACP.

“I am in no way saying no to that but this issue goes beyond that one Facebook post,” Hutchinson said.

She said in 2016 Ogburn banned a video dealing with barriers, discrimination and systemic racism from being shown.

“Micky banned it because she felt it was racially divisive,” Hutchinson said. “Some people were saying ‘oh it’s for white guilt’ but it wasn’t. It’s been shown all over the country and we are the only county to have banned it.”

She added there are other systemic issues that have been going on in the county for decades, such as the divide between east and west Henrico, and the racial disparity gap when it comes to special education. Hutchinson said the county is mostly made up of minority students, and Ogburn is not addressing the systemic issues that impact them.

“She’s nowhere where she needs to be in order to lead our children,” Hutchinson said.

Ogburn said it is important Board business be handled publicly and in person, so the School Board will discuss it at their next meeting on April 22.