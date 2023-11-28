HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A middle school student was hit by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Henrico County.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 3:27 p.m., the Henrico County Police Division and the Henrico County Division of Fire responded to a pedestrian crash at Francistown Road and Shimmering Lane, in front of the entrance to Hungary Creek Middle School.

Police said it was determined that a middle school student was crossing the street in the crosswalk when the student was hit by a car.

The student had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver — who police said is an adult — was cited for Failure To Yield to a Pedestrian, according to police.