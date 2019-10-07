Million-dollar Fairfield Area Library now open

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County celebrated the grand opening of the new $29 million Fairfield Area Library Sunday.

The new and improved library is located on 1401 N. Laburnum Avenue in East End Henrico. The modern 2-story library has expanded services, hours and amenities.

Inside you can find a digital media lab, 100 public computers, a large meeting room, two conference rooms, study rooms and about 54,000 books. Funding for the library came from Henrico’s 2016 bond referendum.

“The library represents a place where both types of learning are supported, and communities can be lifted up,” Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton said.

When the library was being designed Thornton wanted the facility to ’embody the educational philosophies of both Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. DuBois.’

The Fairfield Area Library will be opened Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about the library click here.