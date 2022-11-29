HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico high school was put under lock and teach on Tuesday after a student allegedly threatened the safety of everyone inside the school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Henrico Police officers responded to Mills E. Godwin High School after it was reported that a student had threatened the safety of students, faculty and staff.

The school was was subsequently put into a lock and teach until officers and school personnel eventually located the suspected student.

Police have sought a petition for threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation for the suspected student. The student’s identity is not being released due to their age, according to police.

Henrico Police and Henrico Schools emphasized that there is a zero-tolerance policy for these types of threats. Following this threat, Henrico Police is also encouraging community members to discuss the potential consequences for this type of behavior with any kids or teenagers in their lives.