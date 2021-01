HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 67-year-old Henrico woman who was reported missing last Wednesday has been found safe, authorities announced on Twitter.

According to Henrico Police, Margaret Gibbs Crews, 67, of 1600 block of Swinton Lane in Henrico County was last seen on December 30 around 6:30 a.m. in a blue Toyota Prius with Virginia license plates VEH-6650.

On January 5, Henrico authorities announced on Twitter that she had been safely located.