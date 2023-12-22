UPDATE — Angela Jean Hawkins-Murray has been found safe.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has found a previously missing woman.

Angela Jean Hawkins-Murray, 70, of Henrico County, was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, in the 7800 block of Shrader Road.

According to police, Hawkins-Murray was considered an endangered adult who suffers from dementia.

Police described Hawkins-Murray as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white socks with no shoes.

(Photo courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

(Photo courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information about Hawkins-Murray’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.