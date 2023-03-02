HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Henrico County Police Division is still looking for a woman who went missing one year ago. Tracy Lynn Butler Epps was reported missing on March 3, 2022. Epps is described as being 5’2 and 145 lbs with reddish brown hair.

On March 7, 2022, Henrico and Richmond police went to the 6900 block of West Broad Street, Woodspring Suites hotel. They were there to give Epps a next-of-kin notification following a deadly incident involving her husband, Lester Carlton Epps Jr., which occurred the day prior.

During the incident, Richmond Police were responding to a call about an armed individual on the 1200 block of Garber Street in the Fulton Hill neighborhood. When police arrived, they found Lester Epps on the porch of a home. Police said he was refusing to drop his gun and acted aggressively towards officers. Officers then shot and killed Lester Epps.

When police arrived at Tracy Epps’ residence, they couldn’t find her. A review of video footage caused police to launch a missing persons investigation. Over the past year, rescue teams conducted several search missions, attempting to locate Epps.

Those with any information about Epps’ disappearance can call 804-501-4878. Crime Stoppers is also available to receive anonymous tips at 804-780-1000 or online at p3Tips.com.