HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have announced that a missing Henrico teen has been safely located.

Samantha (Sammie) Shea-Nielsen was last seen at her home in Glen Allen near Innsbrook on Thursday, June 16 at 10:30 p.m.

Henrico Police announced Monday that Sammie was located Monday at a residence along Arbill Trace.

Police said Sammie is now being reunited with her family.