HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have identified the two women that have been missing since a group of 12 people went over Bosher’s Dam on James River in Richmond.

According to police, the missing females are 23-year-old Lauren E. Winstead of Henrico County and 28-year-old Sarah E. Erway of Chesterfield County.

Lauren E. Winstead

Sarah E. Erway (Courtesy of Henrico Police)

The two women were part of a group of 12 that went over Bosher’s Dam on Monday afternoon. First responders managed to rescue 10 people but Winstead and Erway remained missing as nightfall came and responders were forced to delay the search until Tuesday morning.

First responders from the City of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico are continuing their search this morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.