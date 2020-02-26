Mistrial in case where 5-year-old was shot in the head

Two months after the shooting, Derick L. Walton, Jr. was indicted on several felony charges in connection with the incident.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A mistrial was declared in the case of a Richmond man accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in the head in April.

Officers responded to 2500 block of Bryon Street on April 4 for reports of a shooting in the area. Two victims were eventually found, a 5-year-old girl and man, and sent to the hospital for treatment.

The girl, identified as Ke’miyah Edwards, suffered critical injuries after being struck in the head. She was transported to MCV where she was hospitalized for over a month before returning home. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Two months after the shooting, Derick L. Walton, Jr. was indicted on several felony charges in connection with the incident. Walton’s charges include aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle.

Online court records show that a mistrial was declared in the case against Walton.

