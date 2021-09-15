Union representing Nabisco workers in Henrico reach tentative labor deal with company

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tentative agreement has been reached between Mondelez International, which owns the snack brand Nabisco, and the union representing striking employees at the company’s Henrico facility.

Workers had been on strike since the middle part of August, unhappy about proposed contract changes.

Mondelez International announced the tentative agreement on Wednesday on its website.

The company said the new contracts had been “fully recommended by both parties,” and unions in Henrico, as well as in Portland, Ore.; Chicago, Ill.; Aurora, Colo. and Norcross, Ga. will have a chance to vote on ratifying the new contracts “in the coming days.”