HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division announced on Tuesday that four more indictments have been filed against Jeffrey Brooks, the 18-year-old driver who was charged with killing a cyclist and injuring another with his car in August.

On Nov. 14, the following charges were brought against Brooks after authorities conducted a more detailed investigation of the fatal crash that occurred on Aug. 13:

Aggravated involuntary manslaughter

Driving while intoxicated maiming

Driving while intoxicated first offense

Two counts of causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user

According to the statement from Henrico Police, these charges follow the initial charges against Brooks of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Brooks, was driving in Henrico when he hit and killed 49-year-old Carla “Jonah” Holland with his car on Osborne Turnpike. His car also hit a second cyclist, Natalie Rainer, critically injuring her. According to police, Rainer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Police said Brooks later stated that he drank beer and took edibles before getting in the car on the day of the crash. Arrest warrants were issued for Brooks on Aug. 15 for one misdemeanor offense of driving while intoxicated and one felony offense of involuntary manslaughter.