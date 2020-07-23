More than 1,100 Henrico residents without power after tree falls near Parham Road

Photos show that a portion of Quarter Mill Parkway, near Mayland Drive and Parham Road, has been closed. (photos taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large tree snapped and fell onto power lines in Henrico County on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 1,100 nearby residents and stoplights on Parham Road.

According to a police spokesperson, a call came in for a “large explosion near Mayland and Quarter Mill,” near Parham Road. Dominion Energy crews are working to restore power to the area.

Dominion Energy’s outage page shows that more than 1,100 customers are without power and that the estimated time of restoration is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

