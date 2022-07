HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300 homes and businesses in the Lauderdale, Gayton and Cambridge Drive areas in Henrico County are currently experiencing a natural gas outage, according to the Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

DPU tweeted that technicians are on hand to restore gas service once the issue that caused the outage is fixed.

Clients who have questions are asked to contact the DPU emergency line at 804-646-8426.

