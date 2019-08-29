Mormon church reveals what new Henrico temple will look like

HENRICO, Va. — The Mormon church is revealing more details about the new temple coming to Staples Mill Road.

It will be two-stories, just over 36,000 feet, and 11 acres. The temple will be next to a 16,000 square foot meetinghouse.

Once the temple is done Latter-day Saints in Virginia, eastern West Virginia and northeastern North Carolina will attend. A groundbreaking date hasn’t been released.

“This temple will greatly bless both our members and the communities in which we live,” said Mike Waters, the Church’s local director of public affairs in the Richmond area.

There 100,000 members of the church in Virginia. The closest temple is in Washington, D.C.