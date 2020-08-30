Mom shares her story after 3-year-old son found wandering by himself in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This morning a mother in Henrico County got a call she never could have imagined answering. A friend had seen a picture of her little boy on the news.

Her 3-year-old son Alexander had been found walking the road at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning after wandering away from his grandparent’s house. Alexander’s family is wishing to remain anonymous.

When she found out Alexander had been out alone like that she was frantic, scared and shocked. She quickly called the police and got in the car with her husband to go get her son.

Alexander had been spotted by a man who called the police to report the little boy was out by himself.

“The gentleman who stopped at 5 in the morning on a dark road, with very few lights at the time, it could’ve went a different way,” Alexander’s mom said. “He took the time to stop and keep him safe until the police could arrive.”

The mother said it was relief when she learned that her son was safe and sound. When she got in touch with the police, Alexander was enjoying some breakfast.

“The officer went to get McDonald’s breakfast for him — got some pancakes, some bacon, a drink — and he was very happy,” the mom said.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Mehfoud said they were trying to keep Alexander calm and “reassure him that we were trying to find his mom and dad.”

Alexander’s picture was sent out in order to help the police find his family. He wasn’t able to explain much to the police about where he lived.

The family was reunited an hour after the photo of Alexander was shared with the community. His mother was grateful to the officers and the man who found her little boy.

“So I know, that with all the stuff that is going on in the world today — that there is still good people out there who are just willing to do the right thing and help someone in need,” the mom said.

According to his mother, Alexander thinks he had a good day and picked up a few new friends along the way.

