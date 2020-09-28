Motorcycle driver trying to escape trooper killed in collision with truck

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Route 301 and Diane Lane. The deceased was driving a motorcycle at well over 100 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a pickup truck.

Virginia State Police say a trooper saw the Honda Motorcycle driving without a license plate. The trooper pulled behind the motorcycle driver as he was taking the eastbound Interstate 64 exit for northbound Interstate 95. The trooper attempted to pull over the motorcyclist around mile marker 81 on I-95 but the motorcycle driver sped off when the trooper initiated his lights and sirens.

The trooper pursued the motorcycle driver as he took Exit 82 for Chamberlayne Avenue and then began traveling north on Route 301 at high speeds.

While attempting to drive away from the trooper, the motorcycle ran a red light at Route 301 and Wilkinson Road. He went to run a second red light at Route 301 and Diane Lane when he collided with a Nissan Titan pickup truck. The truck had the green light and was making a left turn onto Route 301.

According to VSP, the motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the details of the death, including identification.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash.

VSP is continuing their investigation of the crash. Stay with 8News for updates.

*The video above was submitted by 8News viewer, Blaine Sharp

LATEST HEADLINES: