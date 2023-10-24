HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash involving three charter buses on Interstate 64 caused significant delays for drivers in Henrico County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and was located on I-64 West near the Glenside Drive exit.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police — the agency leading the investigation — said three buses were traveling together westbound on I-64 when a male pedestrian walked into the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the man, one bus braked suddenly and swerved the right shoulder. The sudden movement caused the second bus to swerve as well before crashing into the rear of the first bus.

Police reported that the pedestrian made it to the other side of the road unharmed and he was detained by a Henrico County Police officer.

One of the bus drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries, according to police. There were no passengers on the buses as they were returning to their company.

According to VDOT, the west center lane, right lane, right shoulder, and the Glenside Drive exit ramp were all closed. At one point, there was a three-mile-long backup.

An abandoned Jeep was found on the Glenside Drive exit ramp. Police said the Jeep belonged to the pedestrian but the circumstances of the pedestrian’s actions remain under investigation.

In the evening on Tuesday, Oct. 24, State Police said the pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Gary Barrington of Amityville, New York was arrested and faces the charges of driving under the influence of drugs (DUID), possession of drug paraphernalia and improper stopping on a highway.