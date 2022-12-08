HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 is causing heavy traffic backups.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred southbound at mile marker 86, near the Sliding Hill Road exit. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.

Virginia State Police said the crash involved a horse trailer and a mail truck. Police said no horses or people were injured in the crash.

Traffic backups have reached several miles, and can be seen back to Ashcake Road.