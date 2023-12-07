HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All travel lanes on a section of Interstate 64 west were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

At around 12:50 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash located on I-64 near the I-295 exit. When police arrived at the scene, officials found two cars were involved in the crash, one of which had overturned.

The crash shut down all westbound traffic on I-64 in the area of the incident. VDOT said traffic backups caused by the crash were estimated to be about 1.5 miles long around 1:30 p.m., and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

The traffic backup on I-64 near I-295 Exit due to a multi-vehicle crash that left one car overturned on Thursday, Dec. 7.

By 1:50 p.m. VDOT reported the scene was clear and lanes were reopen to traffic.

State police said no injuries were reported.